Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Get Veradigm alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.78. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,029,000 after buying an additional 1,281,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 22.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the third quarter valued at about $911,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 2,848.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 458,287 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 25.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.