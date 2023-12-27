Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.23. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.55 and a twelve month high of C$24.54.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$475.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$575.50 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.5671642 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VET. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.96.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

