Wagner Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $123.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.49. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $123.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

