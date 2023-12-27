Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Acquires 246 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,886,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $127,992,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,424 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 55,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

CMCSA stock opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.