Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.11. The company has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

