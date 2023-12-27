Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The stock has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

