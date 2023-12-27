Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Buys 134 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,131.89 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82. The company has a market cap of $529.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $961.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $898.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

