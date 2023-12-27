Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Buys 160 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $378.25 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $382.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.