Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Buys 2,548 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 73,897,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,179,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,830 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,659,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after buying an additional 1,333,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,433,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,713,000 after purchasing an additional 89,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at $186,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

BEP stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.51 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -275.50%.

BEP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

