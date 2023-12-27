Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Buys 2,620 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 224.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ingredion by 33.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INGR. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $109.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.37. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

