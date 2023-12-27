Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

