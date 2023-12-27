Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $192,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Allstate by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $138.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $144.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.40.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.89%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

