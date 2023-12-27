Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $239,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 249.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $512.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.08. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $513.87.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

