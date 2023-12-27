Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $239,000 Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.