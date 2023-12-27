Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $288,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.