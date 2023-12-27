Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $1,055,428,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,770,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,872,000 after buying an additional 3,613,819 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,057,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,100,000 after acquiring an additional 938,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

NYSE BIP opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

