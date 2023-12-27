Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,300 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 825.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 640,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,097,000 after purchasing an additional 39,112 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $86,080,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 290,345 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,739.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $559,462.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,739.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,754 over the last ninety days. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MTX stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTX. Sidoti raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

