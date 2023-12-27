Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $491.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

