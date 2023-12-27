Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 1,008 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,228,000 after buying an additional 26,810,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Monster Beverage by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,876 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,916,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

