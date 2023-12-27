Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 1,726 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,230,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.5% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 792,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,363,000 after purchasing an additional 450,352 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $165.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $165.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.