Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 295 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 78,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $158.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $158.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

