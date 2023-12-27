Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

