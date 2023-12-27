Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

