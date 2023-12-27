Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $461.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $286.79 and a one year high of $462.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.76.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.93.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

