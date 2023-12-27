WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives $89.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $83.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.