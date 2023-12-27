Wedbush Weighs in on Shake Shack Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHAK. HSBC began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $76.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,911.48 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in Shake Shack by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,373,000 after buying an additional 748,789 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,580,000 after acquiring an additional 395,760 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 390,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,514,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after buying an additional 246,952 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

