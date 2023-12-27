Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,116,000 after buying an additional 12,524,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 214.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,802 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,854 shares of company stock worth $1,059,292 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

