Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 million, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.58. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

