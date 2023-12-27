Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.31

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and traded as high as $5.36. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 7,900 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WVVI

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.