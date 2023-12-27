WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,063,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,427,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after acquiring an additional 316,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,495,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,624,000 after purchasing an additional 793,306 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

