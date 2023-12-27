Xcel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,424 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 3.6% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $51.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.