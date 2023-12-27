Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.3 %

FE stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

