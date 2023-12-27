Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for InterDigital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%.

IDCC opened at $111.33 on Monday. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,982 shares of company stock valued at $175,873. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $347,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at $1,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

