Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a report released on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RRC. Mizuho raised their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $30.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Range Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.73%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

