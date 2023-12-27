Zacks Research Comments on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.14). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.60) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.27) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.24) EPS.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.

CRSP opened at $65.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.82. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $76.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Chad R purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,365,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,383 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 352.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 98,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,656,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

