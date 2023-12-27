Zacks Research Comments on LKQ Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LKQ in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

LKQ opened at $47.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72. LKQ has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. LKQ’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 266.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 31,498 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 11.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

