Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $36.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $37.17. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $36.77 per share.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.08 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LAD. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.89.

LAD stock opened at $326.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.02 and its 200 day moving average is $288.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.56. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $194.26 and a one year high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,823.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 203.1% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,668 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

