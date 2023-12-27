Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WaFd in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. WaFd had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.38%. WaFd’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on WaFd in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

WaFd Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $33.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84. WaFd has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of WaFd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WaFd in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 12.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 60.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.88%.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

