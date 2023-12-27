Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roper Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.49. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $16.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.30 EPS.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ROP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $543.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $551.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.