Zacks Research Weighs in on American Tower Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Tower in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for American Tower’s current full-year earnings is $9.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $216.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.42 and its 200 day moving average is $186.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

