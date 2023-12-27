Zacks Research Weighs in on Methanex Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEOH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Methanex from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Methanex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Methanex

Methanex Stock Performance

MEOH stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84. Methanex has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $54.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,344,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 271.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $23,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth about $17,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.