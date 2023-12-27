Zacks Research Weighs in on Realty Income Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of O stock opened at $57.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85.

The firm also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

