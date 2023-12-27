Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAFC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $611.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

