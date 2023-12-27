Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives $83.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

ZD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average of $66.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.19. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $340.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.32%. Research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,693,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,892,000 after purchasing an additional 115,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,496,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,100,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,008,000 after purchasing an additional 481,473 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 15.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,004,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,492,000 after purchasing an additional 404,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,451 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

