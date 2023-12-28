12,085 Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in SiriusPoint by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 21,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Trading Up 1.0 %

SPNT opened at $11.83 on Thursday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $702.60 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 8.90%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

