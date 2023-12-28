17,730 Shares in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Teekay by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Teekay by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Teekay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Teekay Price Performance

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

