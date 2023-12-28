1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.02 Per Share

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for 1st Source in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.42. The consensus estimate for 1st Source’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. 1st Source had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $93.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1st Source Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $56.59.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 26.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 842,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

