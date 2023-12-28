1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.69% of 1st Source worth $17,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,422,000 after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 758,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 671,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 24,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on 1st Source in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SRCE opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.87. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $93.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 26.39%. Equities analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 26.56%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

