2,850 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $901.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

