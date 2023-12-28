29,450 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

